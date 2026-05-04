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Merriam school hosts line dancing

Newton. Line dancing was held at Merriam Elementary School in Newton on May 1.

Newton /
| 04 May 2026 | 11:35
    Line dancing was held at Merriam Elementary School in Newton.
    Line dancing was held at Merriam Elementary School in Newton. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Victoria Davis, MaryJane Elzinga of Lafayette and Iris Cabrera of Branchville pose for a photo.
    Victoria Davis, MaryJane Elzinga of Lafayette and Iris Cabrera of Branchville pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Rose Homentosky, Kelly Ellsworth, Katelyn McDade and Charlotte Gough, all of Newton, pose for a photo.
    Rose Homentosky, Kelly Ellsworth, Katelyn McDade and Charlotte Gough, all of Newton, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria)