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Merriam school hosts line dancing
Newton. Line dancing was held at Merriam Elementary School in Newton on May 1.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 04 May 2026 | 11:35
Line dancing was held at Merriam Elementary School in Newton.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Victoria Davis, MaryJane Elzinga of Lafayette and Iris Cabrera of Branchville pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Rose Homentosky, Kelly Ellsworth, Katelyn McDade and Charlotte Gough, all of Newton, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria
)
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square and line dancing
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