Military working dog ruck march draws community support

More than 40 participants gathered Saturday morning at Hillside Park despite rainy conditions to take part in the inaugural Military Working Dog 5-Mile Ruck March, honoring America’s military working dogs.

The event, organized by Operation: The Shepherd’s Watch, brought together veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, families and community members in support of military working dogs and their handlers.

Organizers said the event raised approximately $3,000, with proceeds benefiting the Military Working Dog Team Support Association, the Military Working Dog Heritage Museum and the U.S. War Dogs Association.

Participants completed a five-mile ruck course, while others joined a one-mile community walk designed to broaden participation and awareness.

“Our goal was never simply to host another event,” said MSG Richard A. Barton Jr. (Ret.), founder and executive director of Operation: The Shepherd’s Watch. “It was about bringing people together to recognize the incredible sacrifices made by Military Working Dogs and the handlers who trusted them with their lives.”

The event also included a Founder’s Coin presentation recognizing two supporters of the organization. Sergeant First Class Mark Miller (Ret.) received Founder’s Coin No. 7, and Sergeant Major Marco Chávez (Ret.) received Founder’s Coin No. 10 in recognition of their service, friendship and support of the group’s mission.

Operation: The Shepherd’s Watch is a New Jersey-based nonprofit that supports veterans, first responders, military working dogs and disaster relief efforts through community outreach and volunteer service.

Organizers said the event demonstrated strong community engagement despite the weather and plan to continue hosting similar programs throughout the year.