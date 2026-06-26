N.J. Polo Invitational raises support for Pass It Along

More than 2,000 people gathered at Grayfields Polo Club on June 20 for the NJ Polo June Invitational, a fundraiser benefiting Pass It Along.

The event featured polo matches, tailgating, local vendors, food and beverages, and a silent auction, with proceeds supporting Pass It Along’s mission of helping young people develop leadership skills while serving vulnerable members of the community.

Pass It Along thanked the NJ Polo Board, Techflex, Grayfields Polo Club, sponsors, volunteers and attendees for helping make the fundraiser a success.

Organizers said the event highlighted the impact of community partnerships and collective giving while raising support for the nonprofit’s youth programs.

Pass It Along encourages those interested in supporting its mission or volunteering to learn more through the organization’s website.