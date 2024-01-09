New Jersey Youth Corps enrollment open

Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is under way.

The 16-week program launches in February and gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military.

As part of the course, three college credits may be obtained in the Optics Technology program at Sussex County Community College.

Interested participants are invited to attend an Open House hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application.

Open Houses will be held at noon Tuesdays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13. Additional Open Houses will be offered at 5 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 and Feb. 1, 8 and 15.

Project Self-Sufficiency is offering a $100 gift card to those who refer a young adult, ages 16-25, to the New Jersey Youth Corps training and education program.

To receive the gift card, referred individuals must enroll in the program, complete the two-week orientation and be inducted into the program.

Participants in the New Jersey Youth Corps must be Sussex or Warren County residents ages 16-25 who have not completed high school.

The program includes assessments, testing, employability skills training, life skills workshops, academic instruction, community service projects, field trips and counseling services.

Program participants will prepare for the high school equivalency examination and have the opportunity to receive a weekly stipend based on attendance for the full week. Free transportation is provided.

The New Jersey Youth Corps is funded by the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Those who are interested in learning more about the New Jersey Youth Corps at Project Self-Sufficiency may call 973-940-3500.