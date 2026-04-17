New state e-bike laws to be enforced starting July 20

A new New Jersey state law which goes into effect July 20 requires e-bike riders to carry insurance and register with the Motor Vehicle Commission, in addition to carrying a valid license.

New Jersey will be the first state in the country to require driver’s license, registration and insurance for e-bike riders.

Additionally, anyone from the age of 15 or 16 years old can drive an e-bike but must have a valid motorized bicycle license. Those who are 17 years old or older can drive an e-bike with a valid basic driver’s license.

Before former Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law on Jan. 19, the last significant update was in 2014.

“My opinion of why e-bikes became a problem rather quickly was because it was the next coolest “toy” and the public was not educated on the e-bike laws,” said Town of Newton police officer Justin Bellis, a school resource officer for Newton Public Schools. “In the town of Newton, I would say it is rather rare that an e-bike is involved in an accident.”

Law enforcement also faced safety concerns, including people driving e-bikes on the sidewalk, the wrong way on one-way streets, running red lights, and traveling in the opposite lane. Nellis said there have been no crashes involving an e-bike since Jan. 18.

Newton resident Miguel Ceballos is displeased with the change.

“I would use my bike to go and come back from work,” Ceballos said. “It was convenient. I didn’t have to pay for gas. Ubers are expensive within the Newton community. Even if you want a ride from Hampton Walmart to your house in Newton, it’s more than $8. Imagine paying every day, especially if you work six days a week.”

“Once I was stopped by a police officer,” said Ceballos. “I stopped using my e-bike. I’m not going to be paying for any kind of insurance. I would rather walk.”

E-bike drivers can go to NJ MVC to obtain a license, registration and show proof of insurance. Fines can be of up to $50 for operating without these requirements.