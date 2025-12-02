Newton achieves Sustainable Jersey certification

The Town of Newton achieved Sustainable Jersey certification at the bronze level, as announced Nov. 18 at the state League of Municipalities Conference in Atlantic City.

”Newton has always been at the vanguard of sustainability and thoughtful planning,” Newton Mayor Helen Le Frois said in a press release. “This recognition is important because it shows that Newton’s town council, town manager, staff, professionals and volunteers are committed to demonstrating that environmental progress and economic development are not mutually exclusive.”

Currently, 191 towns across New Jersey are certified through the Sustainable Jersey program, which aims to serve as a model for community-based environmental progress.

Bronze-level certification requires a minimum of 150 points.

”It’s inspiring to see communities of every size across New Jersey leading the way toward a more sustainable and resilient future,” said Randall Solomon, director of Sustainable Jersey. “These municipalities are not waiting for change—they’re creating it, through action, innovation and collaboration.”