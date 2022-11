A free Thrift Clothing Pop-Up Event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton. The event is being held by Family Promise of Sussex County and Nick’s Hope.

The hours will be from noon to 3 p.m. Attendees should enter at the rear of the church, on Church Street.

Besides the thrift clothing, new coats and jackets will be available.

For more info, call Family Promise of Sussex County at 973-579-1180 or visit www.nickshope.com.