Newton High School FBLA inducts historic numbers

Newton High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) held its first ever Induction Ceremony this past May, with over 250 family, friends and teachers invited. Newton FBLA inducted and recognized new members, current members, incoming and outgoing officers.

Theresa Iliff, a Newton High School business teacher and FBLA advisor, started the high school’s FBLA chapter during the pandemic when students were coming back to school. It began with one member and has since expanded to 70 student members, the largest number of student members to date. But the FBLA seeks more members for this school year.

“We are hoping to add an additional 15 students in September from our new freshman class,” stated Iliff.

Jordan Short, a junior at Newton High School and a reporter for FBLA, noted that, “even though we as students struggled to adjust to school life during a global crisis, Mrs. Iliff fostered this successful program.”

Iliff added, “FBLA is putting Newton High School on the map.” According to Iliff, 23 FBLA students attended last year’s Regional competition, 29 students went to the NJ State Leadership Conference, many of which placed in the top 10. Last June, eight students also went to the National Leadership Conference in Chicago.

The FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development, and educational programs. For more information, or to join, contact Newton High School’s FBLA advisor, Theresa Iliff at tiliff@newtonnj.org.