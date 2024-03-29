Newton High School Robotics Team advances

Team 3142 Aperture of the Newton High School Robotics Team competed in the FIRST Robotics Competition on March 23-24 at Warren Hills High School.

The robot, named Mr. Robuster, glided along the field on swerve drive wheels. It performed well, shooting note after note (hoop) into the speaker, then hanging on the chain for extra points.

Team Aperture was a key partner in the fourth-place alliance and won the Excellence in Engineering Award.

After the competition, the team was ranked No. 31 in the Mid-Atlantic District of 127 teams.

It will go on to the FIRST Mid-Atlantic District Championship at Lehigh University on April 4-6.