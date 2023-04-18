Newton High School robotics team at world competition

Newton High School’s Team Aperture is competing in the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship on April 19-23 in Houston.

The team qualified by winning the FIRST Mid-Atlantic District Competition on April 6-8 at Lehigh University.

At that competition, the Alliance No. 2 captain team 3314 from Clifton High School, the Mechanical Mustangs, along with Team Peddie Robotics 5895 picked the Newton team to join them.

Students, coaches and mentors kept made repairs so the robot was in every match all three days.

In the FIRST Robotics Competition, teams design, program and build a robot starting with a standard kit of parts. Then they compete in a themed head-to-head challenge as well as build a brand, develop community partnerships for support, and work to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in their community.

The Newton team’s coach is Sam Casqueira and assistant coach is Lisa Holder.