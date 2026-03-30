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Newton juniors host bingo, tricky tray

Newton. The Newton High School class of 2027 hosted a “Spring It On” Music Bingo and Tricky Tray on Saturday.

Newton /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 03:37
    Jullie Willis and Nicole Malcolm, both of Green Township, pose for a photo.
    Jullie Willis and Nicole Malcolm, both of Green Township, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Nicole Constanza and Kim Jankowski, both of Byram, look up from their bingo cards.
    Nicole Constanza and Kim Jankowski, both of Byram, look up from their bingo cards. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Debbie Yodice of Franklin participates in the bingo and tricky tray.
    Debbie Yodice of Franklin participates in the bingo and tricky tray. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Olivia Nunez of Newton and Carigan Walsh of Andover pose for a photo.
    Olivia Nunez of Newton and Carigan Walsh of Andover pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)