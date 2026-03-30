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Newton juniors host bingo, tricky tray
Newton. The Newton High School class of 2027 hosted a “Spring It On” Music Bingo and Tricky Tray on Saturday.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 30 Mar 2026 | 03:37
Jullie Willis and Nicole Malcolm, both of Green Township, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Nicole Constanza and Kim Jankowski, both of Byram, look up from their bingo cards.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Debbie Yodice of Franklin participates in the bingo and tricky tray.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Olivia Nunez of Newton and Carigan Walsh of Andover pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Tricky Tray
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Guests line up to enter the tricky tray.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Lucky Loot tricky tray benefits Andover school district
Julie Clantson of Newton, Kory Loyola of High Point Regional High School and Jessica Musilli of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District win awards.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Area educators honored
Schoalrship winners, Jane DeEsch of Greeley,Pa., Liz Ervey of Allamuchy and Lisa McKenzie of Sparta are shown with organizer Judge Loraine Parker, right.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Scholarships given through 100 Woman Project
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