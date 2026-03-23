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Lucky Loot tricky tray benefits Andover school district

Andover. A Lucky Loot tricky tray was held to benefit the Andover School District on March 21.

Sparta /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 01:48
    Guests line up to enter the tricky tray.
    Guests line up to enter the tricky tray. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Kim Dunn of Sparta is shown in front of table of items.
    Kim Dunn of Sparta is shown in front of table of items. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Carol Teratino of Flanders, Patti Bolduc of Andover and Tina Bautz of Roxbury sit at a table.
    Carol Teratino of Flanders, Patti Bolduc of Andover and Tina Bautz of Roxbury sit at a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Michael Stivens and Kelly Beck, both of Hamburg are shown in front of the table.
    Michael Stivens and Kelly Beck, both of Hamburg are shown in front of the table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Melissa Diamond of Cranford holds yellow tickets.
    Melissa Diamond of Cranford holds yellow tickets. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)