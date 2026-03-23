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Lucky Loot tricky tray benefits Andover school district
Andover. A Lucky Loot tricky tray was held to benefit the Andover School District on March 21.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 23 Mar 2026 | 01:48
Guests line up to enter the tricky tray.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Kim Dunn of Sparta is shown in front of table of items.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Carol Teratino of Flanders, Patti Bolduc of Andover and Tina Bautz of Roxbury sit at a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Michael Stivens and Kelly Beck, both of Hamburg are shown in front of the table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Melissa Diamond of Cranford holds yellow tickets.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Tricky Tray
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