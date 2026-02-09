x
DASI hold Trivia Night, tricky tray

Newton. DASI hosted a Trivia Night and tricky tray event on Feb. 7 at the Stillwater Firehouse in Newton.

Newton /
| 09 Feb 2026 | 01:32
    Prizes are shown on the tables. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Sebastian and Jenna Dittrich of Sparta are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    DVRT Director Jessick Minnick speaks at the event. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Betsy Hartmann and Vicky Acardo, both of Hopatcong are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)