Stillwater’s Chammings named Mayor of the Year

Sparta. Stillwater Mayor Lisa Chammings was named the 2025 Sussex County Mayor of the Year for her leadership in promoting economic growth while preserving the township’s character.

| 27 Oct 2025 | 04:32
Stillwater Mayor Lisa Chammings was named the 2025 Sussex County Mayor of the Year by the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership at its annual Mayors Reception and Economic Development Symposium on Oct. 22 at the Lake Mohawk Golf Club.

Chammings, selected from among 24 mayors, has long served on the Stillwater Township Committee and Planning Board and has focused on strengthening the local economy by promoting the township’s rural landscape, businesses, farms and outdoor recreation to create jobs, boost revenue and draw visitors.

“Stillwater’s success is no accident. It is the result of collaborative leadership, smart planning and commitment to community values,” SCEDP President Tammie Horsfield said in announcing the award.

The reception, which was free to mayors through sponsor support, also featured speakers from the New Jersey Business Action Center, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the United Counties Economic Development Corp., who outlined grants, incentives, programs and loans available to businesses and government.