Chili open raises funds for Project Self-Sufficiency
Augusta. About 180 people signed up for a chili fundraiser, which raised money for Project Self-Sufficiency. The event also featured outdoor golf in the snow.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 02 Feb 2026 | 11:00
Tom and Liz Neary of Hamburg are shown with Mackenzie and Rob Carney of Branchville.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Tom Neary of Hamburg tees off.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Katie Ketner of vernon, Kim Christensen of Shohola, Pa., Brian Culler of Vernon, Jessica Sickel of Newton, Mary Palmer of Sparta and Jason Silfies of Roxbury are shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
