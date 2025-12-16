Newton PD looking for hit- and-run driver

Newton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver in a suspected hit-and-run incident that took place last week on Water Street.

Police say a pedestrian riding a scooter on Water Street was struck by a motor vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. The vehicle involved, described by Newton police Lt. Jared Zappa as a grey sedan, left the scene following the collision. Emergency responders arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Zappa said he could not comment on the victim’s condition and that the incident remains under investigation as the department works to identify the vehicle and driver.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to it is asked to call Newton police at 973-383-2525.