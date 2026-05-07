Newton senior awarded Oratorio Society music scholarship

The Sussex County Oratorio Society awarded its 2026 music scholarship to Newton High School senior Addison Hardin during the organization’s May 3 spring concert at Christ Church.

Hardin plans to attend Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts, where she will major in vocal music education and arts management and leadership.

Founded in 1952, the Sussex County Oratorio Society is a nonprofit choral organization that performs sacred and secular music throughout the region. Led by Artistic Director Jeanette T. Hile, the volunteer ensemble presents winter and spring concerts and participates in community outreach events, including performances at senior facilities and an annual “Messiah” singalong.

The organization also offers an annual scholarship to local high school seniors pursuing higher education in vocal music performance or music education.

The society’s next concert is scheduled for Dec. 6 at Christ Church in Newton.