Newton Theatre receives grant for roof repair

Skylands Performing Arts Center (Sky PAC), operating in the historic Newton Theatre, has been awarded $98,500, toward restoring the theatre’s roof.

The reward is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Sky PAC, a 501(c) 3 organization, is seeking an additional $22,000 to cover the full amount needed to repair damaged ceilings and walls.

“We’re grateful for the funding from the New Jersey Council on the Arts, and of course the Sussex County community,” Development Director, Karen Doubleday, said. “We want this gem of a theatre to be around for many more generations and we’re confident our neighbors and friends will give what they can. We’re a proud small business and we share the belief that many of our neighbors do – we love Newton and Sussex County.”

Built in 1924, the historic Newton Theatre, is a restored 605-seat performing arts theatre in the heart of Sussex County. Sky PAC provides programs that educate, entertain and inspire all audiences regardless of ethnicity, age or income level.

Community members can donate to the organization via its website, SkyPac.org or by calling Doubleday directly at 973-383-3700 x 103. The Newton Theatre is located at 234 Spring Street, Newton.