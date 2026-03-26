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NJEA honors educators
Lafayette. The New Jersey Education Association held its Woman of the Year event on March 24 at the Farmstead Golf Club in Lafayette.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 26 Mar 2026 | 03:04
Julie Clantson of Newton, Kory Loyola of High Point Regional High School and Jessica Musilli of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District win awards.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Deborah Fagan and Ellen Kirchner, both of the Sussex-Wantage School District, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sue Sisco and Jane Gamutan, both of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Maureen Warden of the Sussex-Wantage School District, Stacy Yanko of the Hopatcong School District and Antoinette Blaustein of the NJEA pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Angela DeLucca, the Sussex County Association President and Getta Bakker, Executive Committee, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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