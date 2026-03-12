Ogdensburg VFW presents America 250 flag to Sussex County commissioners

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152 in Ogdensburg presented a commemorative “America 250” flag to the Sussex County Board of Commissioners during a regular meeting March 11 at the Sussex County Administrative Building.

The presentation was delivered by Chief George O. Lott, Commander Steven L. Davis Jr. and Senior Post Trustee Thomas Hart Sr., representing the Lt. Robert A. Madden VFW Post 10152.

“This year marks the 250th anniversary since the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Lott said. “On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the hard-fought struggles for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Lott also honored the military members and civilians who have served and sacrificed for the United States.

“In honor and remembrance of our 250th anniversary, the Lt. Robert A. Madden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152 of Ogdensburg would like to present to the Sussex County Board of Commissioners a flag which commemorates the 250 years of the birth of the greatest nation that the world has ever seen,” he said.

Following his remarks, Davis and Hart unveiled the “America 250” flag and presented it to the commissioners.

Commission Director Jill Space thanked the VFW members for the gesture.

“This is quite an honor,” Space said. “We sincerely appreciate this wonderful gift to Sussex County from the Ogdensburg VFW. As we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, we will ensure this flag holds a place of pride in our upcoming commemorations.”

Deputy Director Jack DeGroot also expressed appreciation for the presentation.

“This flag represents 250 years of courage, sacrifice and commitment to our nation,” DeGroot said. “It is an honor to display it in Newton and during our America 250th Anniversary Celebration on June 7.”

The commemorative flag will be displayed at the Sussex County Administrative Building in Newton and will also be featured during Sussex County’s America 250th Anniversary Celebration on June 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.