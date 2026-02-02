x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Pass It Along holds concert

Sparta. Pass It Along hosted a concert on Jan. 31 at Lake Mohawk Country Club, with a performance by Chasing June.

Lake Mohawk Country Club /
| 02 Feb 2026 | 01:28
    Chasing June performs.
    Chasing June performs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Stuart and Ilene Schwartz of Stillwater are shown.
    Stuart and Ilene Schwartz of Stillwater are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Pass It Along CEO Diane Taylor is shown.
    Pass It Along CEO Diane Taylor is shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Louise and Marty Viegas of Sparta are shown.
    Louise and Marty Viegas of Sparta are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)