x
Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Branchville /
| 03 Mar 2024 | 03:01
    Kristin Nagy and her daughter Addy of Branchville pose with the Easter Bunny at the breakfast hosted by Branchville Hose Company #1 on Sunday, March 3. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Tenley Crane of Vernon sits on the Easter Bunny’s lap.
    Braiden Bale of Branchville poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Samie Bubendorf holds her baby. Ryan.
    Residents attend the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny hosted by Branchville Hose Company #1.
    Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
    The crew prepares breakfast at Branchville Hose Company #1.
