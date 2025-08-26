Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Byram Fest
maria kovic
Byram
/
| 26 Aug 2025 | 03:31
Tommy Hilcken, also known as Tommy Knucklehead, performs magic at Byram Fest in C.O. Johnson Park.
A mime entertains residents at Byram Fest 2025 on Saturday, Aug. 23. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Children look at animals in the petting zoo.
Charlotte Hoffman of Byram with a bag of popcorn.
Gabby Bowie of West Creek holds a bird.
Nicholas Steen of Byram poses by the petting zoo.
Allow Miller and Yvette Sica of Stanhope.
Ashley and Amy Deal of Bloomfield.
Heidi McNearney of Byram.
Children’s activities included inflatables.
Byram police Officer Kevin Garrity.
