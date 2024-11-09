x
Photos: Christmas Bazaar

Branchville /
| 09 Nov 2024 | 07:17
    <b>Women shop at the Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Branchville. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Marie and Steve Sass of Franklin Lakes with Roseann Aliano, center, of Sparta.</b>
    <b>Noelle Bomberger and Amelia Cronin, both of Lafayette.</b>
    <b>Savannah and Mackenzie Janiec of Branchville.</b>
