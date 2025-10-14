x
Photos: Haunted Hawk Hustle 5K

| 14 Oct 2025 | 03:12
    Zach Doyle of Newton, wearing a ‘Scream’ mask, greets participants at the Haunted Hawk Hustle 5K and one-mile Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Hampton Pit in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Participants in the Haunted Hawk Hustle 5K and one-mile Fun Run enter a haunted house area Saturday, Oct. 11.
    Liam Rathbun and Theresa Doyle-Rathbun of Newton finish the race.
    Brody, Brittany and Nolan Zymet of Newton.
    Logan Rathbun of Newton poses with decorations at the Haunted Hawk Hustle 5K on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Hampton Pit in Newton.
