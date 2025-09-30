Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade & Festival
maria kovic
Hopatcong
/
| 30 Sep 2025 | 04:46
Cub Scouts take part in the Hopatcong Patriots Parade & Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The Hopatcong Patriots Parade was postponed to Saturday, Sept. 27 after the town’s annual Flag Day celebration was canceled because of rain in June.
Miss Hopatcong rides in the parade.
Hopatcong High School cheerleaders Camila Milan, JaLynn Ortiz, Olivia Buckley and Sophia Viglioti sell cookies at the festival, which includes a retail vendor market, food trucks, a car show and children’s activities.
Harold and Natalie Valencia of Hopatcong
Peter Frechtling of Hopatcong
Gail DeCroce of Hopatcong
Tessa Toale with Lovey, a dog available for adoption.
