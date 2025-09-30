x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade & Festival

Hopatcong /
| 30 Sep 2025 | 04:46
    Cub Scouts take part in the Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Cub Scouts take part in the Hopatcong Patriots Parade & Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Hopatcong Patriots Parade was postponed to Saturday, Sept. 27 after the town’s annual Flag Day celebration was canceled because of rain in June.
    The Hopatcong Patriots Parade was postponed to Saturday, Sept. 27 after the town’s annual Flag Day celebration was canceled because of rain in June.
    Miss Hopatcong rides in the parade.
    Miss Hopatcong rides in the parade.
    Hopatcong High School cheerleaders Camila Milan, JaLynn Ortiz, Olivia Buckley and Sophia Viglioti sell cookies at the festival, which includes a retail vendor market, food trucks, a car show and children’s activities.
    Hopatcong High School cheerleaders Camila Milan, JaLynn Ortiz, Olivia Buckley and Sophia Viglioti sell cookies at the festival, which includes a retail vendor market, food trucks, a car show and children’s activities.
    Harold and Natalie Valencia of Hopatcong
    Harold and Natalie Valencia of Hopatcong
    Peter Frechtling of Hopatcong
    Peter Frechtling of Hopatcong
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Gail DeCroce of Hopatcong
    Gail DeCroce of Hopatcong
    Tessa Toale with Lovey, a dog available for adoption.
    Tessa Toale with Lovey, a dog available for adoption.
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival
    Photos: Hopatcong Patriots Parade &amp; Festival