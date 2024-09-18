Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Lenape Valley 50th Anniversary 5K
maria kovic
Stanhope
/
| 18 Sep 2024 | 12:26
Runners prepare for the start of the Lenape Valley 50th Anniversary 5K on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the high school in Stanhope. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The Lenape Valley 50th Anniversary 5K is under way Saturday morning, Sept. 14 in Stanhope. More than 100 people took part in the event, which raised money for the Lenape Valley Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.
Lenape Valley Regional High School math teacher Peter Scholl, 33, of Sparta won the 5K with a time of 19 minutes 17.5 seconds.
Lenape Valley student Ray Fromme of Stanhope came in second with a time of 21 minutes 11.8 seconds.
Lenape Valley science teacher Rachel Beck, special-education teachers Raean Perez and Kelley Timan, guidance counselor Kathleen Finizio and science teacher Monika Graniello are ready for the race.
Cristina and Chloe Gould of Stanhope.
5K participants run past the high school.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
50th anniversary
2
john scholl
3
lenape valley regional high school
4
maria kovic
5
Ray Fromme
6
Stanhope
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED