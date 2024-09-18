x
Photos: Lenape Valley 50th Anniversary 5K

Stanhope /
| 18 Sep 2024 | 12:26
    Runners prepare for the start of the Lenape Valley 50th Anniversary 5K on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the high school in Stanhope. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Lenape Valley 50th Anniversary 5K is under way Saturday morning, Sept. 14 in Stanhope. More than 100 people took part in the event, which raised money for the Lenape Valley Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.
    Lenape Valley Regional High School math teacher Peter Scholl, 33, of Sparta won the 5K with a time of 19 minutes 17.5 seconds.
    Lenape Valley student Ray Fromme of Stanhope came in second with a time of 21 minutes 11.8 seconds.
    Lenape Valley science teacher Rachel Beck, special-education teachers Raean Perez and Kelley Timan, guidance counselor Kathleen Finizio and science teacher Monika Graniello are ready for the race.
    Cristina and Chloe Gould of Stanhope.
    5K participants run past the high school.
