Photos: Marching band contest

Newton /
| 23 Sep 2025 | 04:18
    Newton High School performs Saturday, Sept. 20 in the 16th annual marching band competition at Jefferson Township High School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Newton High School marching band is one of 11 competing Saturday, Sept. 20 at Jefferson Township High School in Oak Ridge.
