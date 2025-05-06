x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: May Day protest in Newton

| 06 May 2025 | 07:22
    About 200 protesters gather Saturday, May 3 at the Newton Green. It was one of about 18 demonstrations in the state organized by NJ50501 to protest policies of President Trump. (Photos courtesy of Ray Mueller)
    About 200 protesters gather Saturday, May 3 at the Newton Green. It was one of about 18 demonstrations in the state organized by NJ50501 to protest policies of President Trump. (Photos courtesy of Ray Mueller)
    Photos: May Day protest in Newton
    Photos: May Day protest in Newton
    Photos: May Day protest in Newton
    Photos: May Day protest in Newton