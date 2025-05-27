Home
Photos: Memorial Day Parade in Newton
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 27 May 2025 | 04:52
The Newton High School marching band and color guard march in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Members of the Sussex County Minerettes Dance and Cheer Team march in the Memorial Day Parade.
Harry Kaplan is grand marshal of the parade in Newton.
Residents hold up signs thanking Harry Kaplan, grand marshal of the parade.
A police honor guard leads the parade.
Daisy and Girl Scouts march in the parade.
Children hold flags handed out during the parade.
From left are Newton Councilman Matthew Dickson, Mayor Helen Le Frois and Councilwoman Michelle Teets.
Korean War veteran Jerry Sheard, 90, salutes the flag at the Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 26 in Stanhope. He is a member of American Legion Musconetcong Post 278, which organized the ceremony. (Photo by Jane Primerano)
Courtney and Brianna Bonkoski and Marguerite Kobrick of Newton wait for the Memorial Day Parade to begin.
Anabelle Fallon and Lilianna Birong of Newton.
Stanhope Mayor Gene Wronko and Pastor Lynn Zaremba of the Stanhope United Methodist Church at the Memorial Day ceremony. (Photo by Jane Primerano)
Veterans march in the parade.
Sussex County town crier William Joseph and his wife, Alma, with their dog Bernadette.
An old firetruck is followed by firefighters and newer firetrucks in the parade.
Fire officials march in the parade.
Flags are handed out to spectators during the parade.
The Newton High School marching band.
