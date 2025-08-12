Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: National Night Out in Newton
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 12 Aug 2025 | 07:03
Rosalina Desibio has her bike helmet fitted during National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Newton. At left is Brentley Foutch. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Amanda, Ethan, Natalie and Sean Jans of Lafayette at National Night Out in Newton.
Newton police Detective Sgt. Judy Torres poses with Barbara Hunton of Newton.
Black Tie Groove performs at the free event in Memory Park.
Maureen and Eldon Watson and Tricia and Rob MacEwen, all of Succasunna, listen to the music.
Sussex County Sheriff’s Officer James Aumick poses at National Night Out in Newton.
Chelsea, Maverick and Paxton Bells of Frankford.
Maryanne Osor of Newton.
Rosalina Desibio and Brentley Foutch, both of Newton, show off their bike helmets.
Representatives of Sussex County Community College’s Arbor Restaurant in Newton.
Children play on inflatables.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
maria kovic
2
National Night Out
3
Newton
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED