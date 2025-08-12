x
Photos: National Night Out in Newton

Newton /
| 12 Aug 2025 | 07:03
    Rosalina Desibio has her bike helmet fitted during National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Newton. At left is Brentley Foutch. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Amanda, Ethan, Natalie and Sean Jans of Lafayette at National Night Out in Newton.
    Newton police Detective Sgt. Judy Torres poses with Barbara Hunton of Newton.
    Black Tie Groove performs at the free event in Memory Park.
    Maureen and Eldon Watson and Tricia and Rob MacEwen, all of Succasunna, listen to the music.
    Sussex County Sheriff’s Officer James Aumick poses at National Night Out in Newton.
    Photos: National Night Out in Newton
    Chelsea, Maverick and Paxton Bells of Frankford.
    Maryanne Osor of Newton.
    Rosalina Desibio and Brentley Foutch, both of Newton, show off their bike helmets.
    Representatives of Sussex County Community College’s Arbor Restaurant in Newton.
    Children play on inflatables.
