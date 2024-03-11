x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Pancake breakfast with special guest

Newton /
| 11 Mar 2024 | 04:02
    Clay and Sawyer Sucameli and Aspen Miller pose with the Easter Bunny at Hampton Township Fire &amp; Rescue’s pancake breakfast Sunday, March 10. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Clay and Sawyer Sucameli and Aspen Miller pose with the Easter Bunny at Hampton Township Fire & Rescue’s pancake breakfast Sunday, March 10. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    George Hattaway and Bob Wuhrenberg man the stove at Hampton Township Fire &amp; Rescue’s pancake breakfast Sunday, March 10.
    George Hattaway and Bob Wuhrenberg man the stove at Hampton Township Fire & Rescue’s pancake breakfast Sunday, March 10.
    Photos: Pancake breakfast with special guest
    Brendon Dela Torre, Samantha Waldron, Sandy Ostrander and Greg Pellingdon help serve the breakfast.
    Brendon Dela Torre, Samantha Waldron, Sandy Ostrander and Greg Pellingdon help serve the breakfast.
    Eleanor Proefeta poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Eleanor Proefeta poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Easton Thompson poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Easton Thompson poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Hudson and Ewan Welch and Easton Thompson pose with the Easter Bunny.
    Hudson and Ewan Welch and Easton Thompson pose with the Easter Bunny.