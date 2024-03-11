Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Pancake breakfast with special guest
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 11 Mar 2024 | 04:02
Clay and Sawyer Sucameli and Aspen Miller pose with the Easter Bunny at Hampton Township Fire & Rescue’s pancake breakfast Sunday, March 10. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
George Hattaway and Bob Wuhrenberg man the stove at Hampton Township Fire & Rescue’s pancake breakfast Sunday, March 10.
Brendon Dela Torre, Samantha Waldron, Sandy Ostrander and Greg Pellingdon help serve the breakfast.
Eleanor Proefeta poses with the Easter Bunny.
Easton Thompson poses with the Easter Bunny.
Hudson and Ewan Welch and Easton Thompson pose with the Easter Bunny.
