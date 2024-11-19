Home
Photos: Paulinskill Valley Trail Cleanup
maria kovic
Stillwater
/
19 Nov 2024
Christine Dunbar of Sparta and David Kientzler of Sandyston cut branches during a cleanup Friday, Nov. 15 of the Paulinskill Valley Trail on the Fredon/Stillwater border. About a dozen people took part in the project organized by the Sussex County Trails Partnership, a committee of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Glenn Sumpman of Wantage, Brian Sayre of Branchville and David Dewit of Hampton Township.
