x
Photos: Paulinskill Valley Trail Cleanup

Stillwater /
| 19 Nov 2024 | 06:01
    Christine Dunbar of Sparta and David Kientzler of Sandyston cut branches during a cleanup Friday, Nov. 15 of the Paulinskill Valley Trail on the Fredon/Stillwater border. About a dozen people took part in the project organized by the Sussex County Trails Partnership, a committee of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Glenn Sumpman of Wantage, Brian Sayre of Branchville and David Dewit of Hampton Township.