Photos: Remembering 9/11

Newton /
| 14 Sep 2024 | 06:09
    Bob Caggiano of Hardyston and Anne Erickson of Fredon from Bugles Across America stand by the 9/11 Memorial at Sussex County Community College at the ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    First-responders line up during the ceremony marking the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
    A bell is tolled during the ceremony.
