Project Help launches toy drive

Project Help, a nonprofit that supports veterans and their families, will hold its sixth annual Christmas Toy Drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 12 to collect gifts for children of veterans in New Jersey.

All donations will go to families connected to the VA Hope for Veterans transitional housing facility and other local veterans’ organizations.

“We’re counting on you, once again, to come together to make this Christmas a little brighter for those who have given so much for our country,” Project Help founder Sandy Mitchell said.

The drive is accepting new, unwrapped toys for children from infancy through age 16, as well as board games for veterans in VA facilities.

Project Help is also seeking a volunteer driver — no CDL required — to operate a 15-foot U-Haul on Dec. 13.