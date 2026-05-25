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Project Self-Sufficiency offering free summer office skills program for women

Newton. Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free eight-week summer training program for women beginning July 7, featuring computer skills instruction, job search training and workplace experience at sites throughout Sussex County.

Newton /
| 25 May 2026 | 10:37
    <b>Women are invited to get help with returning to the workforce by attending the Summer Office Skills course at Project Self-Sufficiency.</b>
    Women are invited to get help with returning to the workforce by attending the Summer Office Skills course at Project Self-Sufficiency. ( Photo submitted)

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a free eight-week training program for women featuring lessons in computer skills, job search methods and interview techniques, along with on-the-job training at community work sites, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 7-Aug. 27.

All classes will take place at the agency’s campus, 127 Mill St., Newton. Worksites will be located throughout Sussex County, with hours dependent on employer needs.

Interested participants are encouraged to attend an open house to learn more about the program and complete an application.

Open houses will be held at Wednesdays at 4 p.m. May 27, June 10, 17 and 24, and Fridays at 10 a.m. May 29, June 5 and 12.