Project Self-Sufficiency seeks formal wear donations

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new and gently used formal wear for display in the agency’s annual Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop.

Needed items include prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers of the bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps, shawls and shoes in good condition. Dresses must be dry cleaned and on a hanger.

All items will be offered in a pop-up boutique on the organization’s Newton campus, where teen girls may select shoes, wraps and jewelry to complement their dress. The shop will be open 3-6 p.m. March 23-25; 3-8 p.m. March 26; 3-5 p.m. March 27; and 9 a.m. to noon March 28. The event is open to the public, and no appointment is required.

“The community has been particularly supportive of the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop every year, and we hope to have a large collection of beautiful gowns and accessories for display,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special, once-in-a-lifetime event, and we are looking forward to opening the prom shop in March.”

Donations will be accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton. The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.