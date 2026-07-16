Project Self-Sufficiency seeks school supply donations for 500 students

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new school supplies to help provide backpacks and classroom essentials to more than 500 children and teens before the start of the new school year.

The Newton-based nonprofit is encouraging donors to sponsor a backpack for a student in need. A $25 donation will purchase and fill a backpack with supplies for an elementary school student, while a $50 donation will provide a larger backpack with supplies for a middle or high school student.

Monetary donations allow the organization to purchase supplies in bulk. Those who wish to contribute financially can do so through the organization’s website.

Donors also can purchase items from the organization’s wish list, which includes new backpacks, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, pens, spiral notebooks and loose-leaf paper. Organizers said backpacks in solid, neutral colors are preferred.

The supplies will be distributed to more than 500 students during a Back-to-School Fair in August and at other events throughout the school year.

”The start of a new school year can be a fun, yet stressful, situation for many families,” Project Self-Sufficiency Chief Executive Officer Deborah Berry-Toon said. “We are immensely grateful to the community for lifting up these children and families and helping to ensure that they get off to the best possible start.”