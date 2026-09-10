Project Self-Sufficiency to launch 16-week employment program for women

Project Self-Sufficiency will launch the next session of its Higher Opportunities for Women program Oct. 6, offering women employment skills training designed to prepare them for entry-level office administrative positions.

The 16-week program, known as HOW, combines computer skills training, classroom instruction and hands-on work experience for women who have been out of the workforce or are underemployed.

Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency’s campus, 127 Mill St., Newton.

The program will provide 80 hours of computer training, including instruction in Microsoft Word, Excel and other applications. Participants also will receive 40 hours of classroom instruction and complete a 120-hour unpaid externship at a community employment site.

Additional coursework will cover workplace navigation, life skills, resume preparation and interviewing strategies.

Project Self-Sufficiency will host open houses for prospective participants at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays on Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8 and 15, as well as at noon Fridays on Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 9 and 16.

Since the program began, more than 1,000 women have participated in HOW, gaining job skills and confidence aimed at helping them achieve economic self-sufficiency.

“The job market is constantly evolving, and the Higher Opportunities for Women program gives participants the skills and confidence they need for success,” Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said.