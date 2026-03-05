Project Self-Sufficiency to offer free virtual workshops on adverse childhood experiences

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer three free virtual workshops on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) to educate the public, support trauma survivors and promote prevention and healing in the community.

A presentation titled “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities” will be held at 3 p.m. on March 25 and will examine the neurological and biological effects of adversity on childhood development and long-term public health.

The discussion-based workshop series “Connections Matter” will be offered in English at 2 p.m. April 21 and in Spanish at 2 p.m. April 22. The sessions will explore the impact of childhood trauma and highlight how supportive relationships can help buffer its negative effects.

All workshops are free, open to the public and hosted on Zoom. Participants may call 973-940-3500 for log-in information.

The programs are funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey.

Presenters will discuss how ACEs — which generally fall into the categories of abuse, neglect and household dysfunction — affect social, emotional and cognitive development. Research indicates that about 67% of the population has experienced at least one ACE. Associated health risks can include substance use, chronic disease, mental health challenges and other long-term consequences.

“Our goal is to help make our community a place in which every child can thrive by providing education and training on adverse childhood experiences and assuring safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments,” said Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Protection, prevention and resilience promotion can profoundly improve health.”