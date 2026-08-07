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Restored school bell installed at Roseville Schoolhouse Museum

Byram. A restored historic school bell was installed at the Roseville Schoolhouse Museum in Byram Township as part of the community’s America 250 celebration.

America /
| 07 Aug 2026 | 12:46
    The restored school bell.
    The restored school bell. ( Photo submitted)

A restored historic school bell has been installed at the Veterans Memorial adjacent to the Roseville Schoolhouse Museum as part of Byram Township’s America 250 celebration.

The bell and its post were donated to the Byram Township Historical Society on June 4, 2019, by Michael and Angela McThomas of Byram Township.

The restoration was completed by Byram Township Historical Society Trustee Justus VonLengerke of Stag Lake.

The restored bell was placed at the Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day, May 25, as part of the township’s observance of America’s 250th anniversary.