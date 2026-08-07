Restored school bell installed at Roseville Schoolhouse Museum

A restored historic school bell has been installed at the Veterans Memorial adjacent to the Roseville Schoolhouse Museum as part of Byram Township’s America 250 celebration.

The bell and its post were donated to the Byram Township Historical Society on June 4, 2019, by Michael and Angela McThomas of Byram Township.

The restoration was completed by Byram Township Historical Society Trustee Justus VonLengerke of Stag Lake.

The restored bell was placed at the Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day, May 25, as part of the township’s observance of America’s 250th anniversary.