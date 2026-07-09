SCCC accreditation reaffirmed through 2034

Sussex County Community College has received reaffirmation of accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2034 following an 18-month self-study and peer review process.

The reaffirmation confirms the college continues to meet the commission’s standards for academic quality, institutional effectiveness, governance, financial sustainability and student support.

Accreditation allows students to qualify for federal financial aid, supports the transfer of academic credits and affirms the value of degrees earned at the college.

The review included an 18-month self-study involving faculty, staff, administrators, students, trustees and community stakeholders. Participants evaluated the college’s performance against the commission’s seven accreditation standards by reviewing policies, assessing student learning outcomes, analyzing institutional data and identifying opportunities for improvement.

The process concluded with a campus visit by a team of peer evaluators from colleges and universities across the region, who reviewed the self-study findings and assessed the college’s compliance with accreditation standards.

”This reaffirmation of accreditation is a tremendous achievement for Sussex County Community College and reflects the dedication, professionalism and collaborative spirit of our entire college community,” SCCC President Dr. Cory Homer said.

Homer said the self-study not only confirmed the quality of the college’s educational programs but also identified priorities that will help guide future strategic planning, including expanding academic offerings, strengthening workforce partnerships, enhancing student support services and responding to the needs of the community.

The college said the reaffirmation provides a foundation for continued growth and innovation as it works to expand educational opportunities, strengthen career and technical education programs, enhance transfer pathways and prepare students for the workforce.