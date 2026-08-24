SCCC annual golf outing set for Oct. 8

Sussex County Community College will hold its annual golf outing Thursday, Oct. 8, at Crystal Springs Golf Club in Hamburg.

The event is the college’s premier athletic fundraising event and supports the SCCC Athletic Department’s efforts to enhance the collegiate athletic experience and build school spirit.

“The SCCC Skylander Golf Outing is our premier fundraising event,” said Todd Poltersdorf, associate dean of students and athletic director. “It’s a day filled with camaraderie and competition on the golf course, all in support of our student-athletes.”

Funds raised will help support new equipment, scholarships and other athletic department needs.

Registration and light refreshments will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The event will use a four-person scramble format.

A lunch and awards ceremony will follow the round of golf.

Registration is $135 per golfer or $540 for a foursome. Various sponsorship opportunities also are available.

Registration and sponsorship information is available at SCCC Golf Outing.

For more information, contact the SCCC Athletic Department at 973-300-2252 or tpoltersdorf@sussex.edu.