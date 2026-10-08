SCCC Criminal Justice Club hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Students at Sussex County Community College had an opportunity to connect with local law enforcement during a Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday hosted by the college’s Criminal Justice Club.

The free event was held at 3 p.m. at the SCCC Public Safety Training Academy, 114 Morris Turnpike in Newton. The gathering offered Wawa coffee and an informal setting for students and community members to meet law enforcement officers.

Newton police officers, Newton Town Manager Thomas S. Russo and SCCC students attended the event. Participants asked questions, discussed law enforcement and learned about the officer selection process and career opportunities.

The event also provided students interested in criminal justice with an opportunity to connect with professionals working in the community.