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SCCC hosts spring extravaganza
Newton. Sussex County Community College hosted a Spring Extravaganza on March 21, which included an Easter Egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 23 Mar 2026 | 10:27
Everleigh Shane hugs the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Ellie Chapman of WAntage is shown holding her spring craft.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jamie and Branch Borger of Newton show off their eggs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The Sussex County Community College softball team poses with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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