SCCC, Ramapo launch transfer program for future teachers

Sussex County Community College and Ramapo College of New Jersey have created a new transfer agreement allowing students to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education on the SCCC campus, establishing a local pathway to teacher certification and workforce development in Sussex County.

Under the partnership, students complete an associate degree in liberal arts at SCCC and transition into Ramapo’s teacher education program, with junior- and senior-level courses taught by Ramapo faculty at the Newton campus. Eligible students may also pursue a master’s degree in special education in one additional year.

The agreement follows a model designed to reduce commuting and relocation costs while allowing students to complete their undergraduate education close to home.

Students who complete the associate degree with a minimum 2.75 cumulative GPA and meet admission requirements will enter Ramapo’s program as juniors. During their third and fourth years, they take Ramapo courses at SCCC and earn a bachelor’s degree from Ramapo while remaining in Sussex County.

“This is an important strategic partnership for our region,” said Dr. Cory Homer, president of Sussex County Community College. “When there is a workforce need or concern in our county, especially in education, the college will do whatever is necessary to address that need.”

The program includes coordinated advising, waived application and deposit fees for transfer students, joint recruitment and access to student services at both institutions. College officials said the initiative is designed to address New Jersey’s growing demand for certified educators while encouraging graduates to remain in their home communities.