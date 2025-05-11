SCCC, Ramapo sign new agreements

Students aiming for careers in social work, business and teaching have new pathways to bachelor’s and master’s degrees under a trio of agreements between Sussex County Community College (SCCC) and Ramapo College of New Jersey.

The agreements establish 2+2+1 pathways, allowing students to start their education at SCCC and earn a bachelor’s degree from Ramapo College. They then will have the opportunity to earn a Master of Social Work (M.S.W.), Master of Business Administration (MBA) or a Master of Arts in Special Education from Ramapo in as little as five years.

“This innovative partnership creates a powerful bridge for SCCC students - from associate to master’s degree - empowering students to complete a master’s degree through a structured pathway designed for student success,” said Cory Homer, SCCC’s interim president.

Cindy Jebb, Ramapo’s president, said, “This agreement reaffirms Ramapo’s enduring partnership with Sussex County Community College, which is built on a shared commitment to student success and educational access.

“By creating pathways for SCCC students to join Ramapo, we are not only honoring the hard work of county college students but also investing in the future leaders of our region.”

The agreements are designed to reduce unnecessary costs, eliminate duplicate coursework and help students stay on track toward their degrees.

National data show that students who transfer without clear agreements can lose an average of 12 to 15 credits, equal to a semester of coursework, time and tuition. That credit loss can cost students between $8,000 and $10,000.

The social work path allows qualified students to spend two years at SCCC earning an Associate of Science in Human Services degree, then two years at Ramapo to obtain a Bachelor’s of Social Work. They become eligible for the M.S.W. track, which can be completed in one year.

Under the agreement, students will receive specialized advising and know which courses to take. The program will help fill a gap in social service providers in Sussex County.

Students will participate in field placements close to home.

The program prepares students for all aspects of social work, including clinical, policy and research work.

The business path allows students to begin their studies at SCCC to earn an A.S. in Business Administration, then move to Ramapo’s Ainsfield School of Business for their undergraduate business degree, then an MBA - all achievable in five years.

The Ainsfield School’s long-standing accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business means experienced faculty are active researchers and the college is continuously improving forward-thinking, hands-on learning experiences for students.

The teaching track allows students to earn an A.A. in Liberal Arts at SCCC, then a B.A. in Elementary Education at Ramapo, followed by an master’s in special education at Ramapo, all in five years.

Students benefiting from the three agreements will have the option to take a break between their bachelor’s and master’s degrees or not pursue a master’s degree.

The agreements signed in April were built on a partnership between Ramapo and SCCC. In 2023, the two institutions began accepting students into a 3+1 bachelor’s degree path.

Under that program, students remain on SCCC’s campus while taking the third year of Ramapo’s bachelor’s degree curriculum, then take classes at Ramapo’s Mahwah campus for their fourth year.

Students in that program can save about $7,000 on the degree compared with those who transfer after earning their first associate degree.

For information about the new 2+2+1 pathways or the 3+1 Program, go online to sussex.edu/ramapo