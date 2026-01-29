SCCC receives grant to offer free community journalist certificate

Sussex County Community College has received a grant for the third consecutive year to continue offering a free Community Journalist Certificate program, officials announced.

The grant, awarded by the New Jersey Council for the Humanities, supports training designed to help community members develop journalism skills to report on news in their hometowns and across Sussex County. The program was developed with input from the Journalism + Design department at the New School.

The certificate program, titled Becoming a Community Journalist, will be offered during the spring session from March 3 through April 28. It provides a hands-on introduction to journalism, including understanding local issues, reporting community-centered stories and connecting with publishers seeking local content.

Cheryl Conway, who teaches Journalism I and II at SCCC, will return as the course instructor. Conway has decades of experience as a reporter and editor for community newspapers and magazines and as a local online publisher.

“I want the participants to begin thinking like journalists and be prepared to effectively engage with their neighbors and local government,” Conway said. “Our aim is to prepare them to become more civically active and confident as published writers.”

Nancy Gallo, director of the Center for Lifelong Learning, wrote the grant application and serves as grant administrator. Gallo previously worked as a community reporter. SCCC was one of three community colleges statewide selected for the grant.

The certificate will be offered both in person and online beginning March 3. In-person workshops will meet for eight consecutive Tuesdays on the SCCC campus from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The online course will be offered asynchronously. Participants must have internet access and be able to submit assignments through the Canvas learning platform.