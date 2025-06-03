School board waits for state OK on budget

Pending approval from the state to exceed the tax-increase cap, the Byram Board of Education last month approved a 2025-26 budget that increases the tax levy by nearly 7 percent - well above the state-mandated 2 percent cap on tax levy hikes.

To make that budget a reality, the district needs approval from the state to exceed the cap. As of June 2, the district was still waiting.

“We have not heard back regarding the approval of our application,” said Superintendent Kurt Ceresnak. “With a 6.87 percent increase, it will be $19.47 a month, or $233.64 a year, (more in taxes) for the average assessed home.

“With a 2 percent increase, it will be approximately $11.81 a month, or $141.68 for the year. Additionally, the state will provide us with an additional 5 percent state aid on any total tax levy increase up to $1 million ... .”

He added, “A decision to increase taxes is never easy. With that being said, we need to make sure we continue providing a robust education for our children.”

If the state approves the district’s application, no further vote or action is needed, Ceresnak said.