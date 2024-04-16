School election today in Byram

Voters in Byram Township will go to the polls Tuesday, April 16 to choose one member of the Board of Education and to accept or reject a proposed additional tax increase of about $1.7 million.

Officials say the increase is needed to maintain the school district’s programming and restore four teaching positions to its budget.

The increase would mean that the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay an extra $166.80 this year. The owner of the average township home, which is assessed at $255,764, would pay $426.48 more.

The board’s proposed budget for the 2024-25 school year includes a tax-levy increase of 2.89 percent. Voters do not have a say on the district budget.

2 vying for one seat

Two candidates are running for one seat on the school board. The term is for one year.

James McBain, a former member who recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board, faces Debbie Rosario, a political science student who has been a preschool and day-care teacher.

Incumbents Courtny Gallagher and Kristy McFarlane are unopposed in their bids for re-election to two seats with three-year terms.